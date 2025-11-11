Weightlifters take medals at 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iliya Salehipour and Reyhaneh Karimi of Iran won medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Monday.

Salehipour snatched a gold medal in the snatch after lifting 162kg at the men’s 88kg. He also won a bronze in the clean and jerk with 197kg. He won the silver in the overall total with a combined lift of 359kg.

Uzbekistan’s Sarvar Zafarjonov seized the gold medal with (161-202-363) and the Oman’s weightlifter Amur Al Khanjari claimed the bronze with (153-201-354).

Karimi won a bronze medal at the women’s 69kg, lifting 95kg in snatch and 126kg in clean and jerk and finished in third place with a total of 221kg.

Grueso Ingrid of Bahrain and Gungor Nuray of Turkey won gold and silver with 234kg and 233kg, respectively.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.