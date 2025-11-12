Women’s volleyball team defeat Tajikistan: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s volleyball team swept past Tajikistan 3-0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-14) in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games on Wednesday.

Team Melli had previously lost to Azerbaijan and Turkey and defeated Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.