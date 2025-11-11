2025 Riyadh: Iranian women karate athletes win golds

TEHRAN – Sara Bahmanyar and Fatemeh Sadeghi of Iran won two gold medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) Tuesday night.

Bahmanyar defeated Uzbekistan’s Gulshan Alimardanova 6-4 in the final match of the women’s -50kg.

Sadeghi also earned a total of 42.4 points to win a gold, defeating her Turkish karate athlete Dilara Bozan, who scored 40.3 points.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.