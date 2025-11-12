Karate athlete Morteza Nemati wins silver: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iranian karate athlete Morteza Nemati won a silver medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Wednesday.

He lost to Kuwaiti athlete Omar Aljenaei in the final of the men’s -75kg.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.