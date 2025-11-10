Samyar Abdoli takes Iran’s first gold at 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Swimmer Samyar Abdoli claimed Iran’s first gold medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Sunday.

Abdoli clocked 0:22.44 at the Men’s 50m Freestyle to win Iran’s first gold at the Games.

Egyptian Abdelrahman snatched the silver with 0:22.51 and Saudi Arabia’s Zaid Al Sarraj won bronze with 0:22.57.

Iran’s Men’s 4 × 200m Freestyle Relay also seized a bronze medal with a time of 7:34.19.

Turkey won gold with 7:30.73 and Kazakhstan came third with 7:33.50.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.