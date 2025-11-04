Azerbaijan sweep Iran’s women’s volleyball: Riyadh 2025

TEHRAN – Azerbaijan’s women’s volleyball team eased past Iran 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 26-24) at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Tuesday.

The round robin competition takes place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Iran will play Turkey on Thursday. Afghanistan, Turkey and Tajikistan also compete in the Games.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.