Kandoleh Grape Festival registered in list of tourism events

TEHRAN--Kandoleh Grape Festival in Sahneh county, Kermanshah province, was registered in the list of tourism events of Iran. Holding this festival every year helps develop rural tourism and introduce the agricultural and cultural capacities of the region.

According to IRIB, Head of Kermanshah Cultural Heritage Department Dariush Farmani said that this registration means paying special attention to the capacities of Kandoleh village in the field of event-based tourism and helps this festival be held with more targeted planning and wider participation of the local communities.

Stressing that Kandoleh is one of the tourist villages in Sahneh county, he said that National registration of Grape Festival is an effective step towards introducing this beautiful village and creating new economic opportunities for the local people.

“We will try to hold this event every year with an integrated approach of culture, agriculture, and tourism, in order to attract tourists and promote economic dynamism in the region.”

KD

