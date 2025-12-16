Bolivia health ministry seeks to boost ties with IRCS

TEHRAN – The Bolivian Minister of Health and Sports, Marcela Tatiana Flores Zambrana, has expressed her country’s willingness to promote cooperation with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in the health sector, particularly the provision of hemodialysis and medical equipment.

Referring to over 16 ongoing humanitarian services provided by the IRCS in Bolivia, the official said the IRCS clinic in La Paz and the hemodialysis center in Cochabamba have played influential roles in improving the health of Bolivian citizens, especially vulnerable groups, the IRCS website reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with the IRCS officials in Bolivia.

Cooperation with international humanitarian organizations that assist without discrimination and political tendencies, like the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is of great importance to the Bolivian health ministry, the official highlighted.

Pinpointing the existing challenges in the treatment of patients with kidney diseases, she said the lack of and high costs of hemodialysis supplies and equipment are among the main concerns of the Bolivian health system. “We are ready to explore avenues for the expansion of cooperation with the Iranian Red Crescent Society in importing and even manufacturing the equipment.”

Lauding the technical capacities of the IRCS and its affiliated companies, the official said that the collaborations can start with the export of medical and pharmaceutical equipment. If it proves successful, the establishment of a (joint) manufacturing company will help meet the medical needs of Bolivia and even Latin America.

She highlighted the need to prepare a memorandum of understanding between the Bolivian health ministry and the IRCS to develop a humanitarian partnership.

