'Sensitivities on registration of Behzad’s miniature, Samanu by Afghanistan, Tajikistan unfounded'

TEHRAN--Sensitivities regarding global registration of Iranian miniature painter Kamaluddin Behzad’s art (a detailed and symbolic form of painting scenes from history and literature) by Afghanistan and Samanu (a traditional Iranian sweet paste made entirely from mashed germinated wheat) by Tajikistan are unfounded, said Deputy Cultural Heritage Minister Ali Darabi.

According to ILNA, the global registration of one of Behzad's miniature styles by Afghanistan and the simultaneous global registration of Samanu by Tajikistan at the UNESCO Intangible World Heritage Committee meeting which was held in India caused reactions within Iran, and the issue of Iran's neglect of registering these works was once again highlighted in the media and by some experts.

Darabi, who had gone to the UNESCO meeting in India for registration of Ayeneh-Kari--the traditional art of mirror-work in Persian architecture-- on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and was present at the meeting when the Behzad miniature was registered by Afghanistan, as well as Samanu by Tajikistan, said: “Our request to the media is to increase the people's heritage literacy and convey the issue of registering intangible heritage to the public with accurate information.”

Responding to the criticisms raised about the reason for global registration of Behzad’s miniature art and Samanu by Afghanistan and Tajikistan, he said: “There are several points to consider regarding the registration of intangible heritage based on the 2003 UNESCO Convention on the Global Registration of Intangible Heritage: first, there is no such thing as competition between the countries. Second, there is no such thing as confiscation of works from one country to another. Third, there is no such thing as ownership at all in this matter because ownership concerns land and natural, cultural, and tangible heritage.”

He said that this year, Afghanistan has come and registered a part of miniature art that is named after Kamaluddin Behzad and is known as Behzad School because it had Herat School. “That is, it has registered a small part of the general file of miniature art and painting that we had previously registered with UNESCO under the subject of Behzad Herat School.”

Darabi added that UNESCO's Intangible World Heritage Convention keeps the files open and other countries can join these files.

Referring to some reactions regarding the global registration of a type of flower by Saudi Arabia on the Intangible World Heritage List, he said: “Some said, ‘Why are you sitting here? Saudi Arabia has registered Damask rose, known as Gol-e Mohammadi in its name in UNESCO list.’ While the title of the file is the Taif Rose, and it is not that they have registered Gol-e Mohammadi.”

Darabi added: “Iran has also submitted the global registration file for rosewater distillation with two other files for next year, and it is in the registration process, and currently, two other countries want to join this file. The same is true for the Lullaby in the Cradle and Namad-mali (traditional felt-making) files, which are in the registration process next year.”

Regarding Iran's cooperation with Tajikistan for global registration of Samanu in UNESCO list, he said: “At India summit, Iran helped Tajikistan to globally register Samanu. Because they had not brought Samanu with themselves, and because we were present at the UNESCO conference trying to register Nowruz and add India and other countries to it, we had brought Samanu with us, so we gave it to Tajikistan to display it in its pavilion. This is cooperation between the countries for global registration of intangible heritage.”

Announcing that Iran has 58 cases for inscription on Intangible Heritage List, he said: “We registered Nowruz and 12 countries joined it, and I asked India to join Nowruz file during my trip to that country. We also registered lavash bread, and Azerbaijan has also registered it. Their lavash bread is a different model, and our lavash bread is a different model.”

Darabi said that it is a matter of joy for Iran that, despite all conditions, it has registered its works in UNESCO World Heritage List in different years. “The issue of confiscation is not at all mentioned in the Intangible Heritage Convention. For example, we registered polo as a game on horseback with narration and music, and

Azerbaijan has also registered polo. This is not a problem at all because their polo is different from Iranian polo that has been registered internationally. We had registered our polo earlier, and two years ago we held polo competitions in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Square, and UNESCO was also an observer and even gave Iran a certificate of appreciation.”

Referring to the international registration of the mirror-work art in Iranian architecture at the India summit, Darabi said: “This was truly a great honor for Iran in these circumstances because mirrorwork in Iranian architecture is not just an art form, but also a meaning, concept, and understanding of the universe. The art of mirror-work presents the narrative of unity of existence, and its international registration is an honor for the country.”

KD

