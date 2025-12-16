Iran, Georgia sign MoU in motor racing, tourism fields

TEHRAN-- Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) and Georgian Automobile Sport Federation signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of motor racing and land tourism.

According to IRNA, the MoU was signed on Sunday night with the aim of strengthening the friendly relations and expanding professional interactions between the two institutions.

Iran-Georgia joint MoU covers several areas of joint cooperation, including facilitating land travel and motor vehicle traffic between the two countries, improving and promoting road safety, providing mutual road vehicle assistance services, and developing operational cooperation.

Other topics envisaged in this cooperation document include holding car rallies with a tourism approach, cooperation in the field of repair and reconstruction of campers and caravans, as well as issuing international driving and travel documents.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by TACI Head Mohammad-Hossein Soufi, and GASF President Alexander Lomadze.

The signing of this document is considered a step towards strengthening land tourism diplomacy, developing international interactions, and enhancing the level of technical and executive cooperation in the field of motor racing between the two countries.

KD