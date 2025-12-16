Iranian civilization: ancient, influential legacy in human history

TEHRAN--With a history spanning over 8,000 years, the Iranian civilization is recognized as one of the oldest and most influential civilizations in the world, playing a significant role not only in cultural and artistic fields but also in science and philosophy, Iran Press reported.

In today's world, understanding and appreciating the history and culture of ancient civilizations can strengthen national and cultural identity while fostering connections between nations and cultures.

The ancient civilization of Iran, dating back to 8,000 years ago based on discoveries in Jiroft and the Sialk Hill, reached its peak during the Achaemenid and Sassanid eras, establishing itself as a cultural and economic center in the West Asia.

Rich History: Iranian civilization dates back over 8,000 years and encompasses various historical periods.

Scientific Innovations: Ancient Iranians were pioneers in mathematics, astronomy, and medicine, introducing inventions such as zero and accurate calendars.

Culture and Art: Iranian visual arts, literature, and architecture are recognized as a global heritage, including ancient sites like Persepolis and Naqsh-e Rostam.

Global Influences: Iranian civilization has impacted neighboring and distant cultures, facilitating cultural and commercial exchanges.

What experts are saying: Historians and cultural experts believe that understanding Iranian civilization can enhance our comprehension of human history and international relations. Iranian civilization is not only a part of Middle Eastern history but its influences are felt worldwide.

The latest: Recent archaeological and historiographical research has led to discoveries about Iranian civilization, including artistic artifacts and ancient texts that provide deeper insights into the social and cultural life of ancient Iranians.

Go deeper: Given today’s global challenges, including environmental and social crises, revisiting the legacy of ancient civilizations like Iran can help us find sustainable and inspiring solutions. This civilization, with its emphasis on science, art, and culture, can serve as a model for cooperation and peaceful coexistence in the contemporary world.

