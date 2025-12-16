Intl. conference on mobile learning to focus on AI

TEHRAN – The first international and the fourth national conference on mobile learning, titled ‘Mobile learning in the age of artificial intelligence (AI): transformation of educational and vocational training system in industry’, is scheduled to be held on February 16 and 17 in Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University.

The main objectives of the conference are centered around examining the theories and models of mobile learning integrated with AI; cultural, educational, and technical infrastructures and requirements for implementing AI-based mobile learning; design and development of smart platforms, and applications for mobile learning in education and industry; human resource empowerment and professional skills development in advanced robotics and high-tech industries; the application of AI in adaptive and personalized learning in formal, organizational, and industrial education; as well as other related issues to mobile learning in the age of AI.

Intl. AI exhibition in January

Tehran will play host to the first international AI exhibition, known as AIX Expo, which is scheduled to be held from January 12 to 15, 2026, at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

Over 50 top knowledge-based companies operating in the AI and technology sectors will participate in the exhibition, with the support of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), IRNA reported.

According to the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the exhibition aims to boost interactions among innovation ecosystems, knowledge-based firms, the financial industry, and leading industries in AI.

The event will showcase the latest innovations and achievements in AI at national and global levels.

The exhibition will organize specialized panels on AI applications in various industries, such as healthcare, energy, urban development, finance, and manufacturing.

Conducting hands-on educational workshops, the exhibition will serve as a great opportunity to share expertise, promote business cooperation, and hold B2B and B2G networking in different sectors

With the rapid growth in AI startups and tech-enabled industries in the country, AIX Expo 2026 is expected to stimulate large-scale investment and lay the ground for the export of indigenous AI technologies.

Iran advances in AI scientific research index

According to Nature Index, the country’s ranking in scientific production in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has improved from 33 to 30, placing the country among the top 50 leaders, Hossein Afshin, an official with the vice-presidency of science and technology, has said.

Iran’s ranking in the region fluctuates between 14 to 17, which is mainly due to focusing on quality, he said, adding, “We’re optimistic to improve the country’s scientific position within the next two years,” IRNA reported.

The official went on to say that the country is following up on developing AI infrastructure, including the AI platform and the AI assistant, in the near future.

According to the latest report by Oxford Insights index, which measures government readiness for implementing AI in public services, Iran ranks 91st among 188 countries, moving up three positions compared to 94th in 2023.

AI has a key role to play –not just in governing the technology, but in helping governments perform better.

The Government AI Readiness Index has become a trusted resource for policymakers, adopted as an official benchmark by national governments.

In this year’s edition, the AI readiness of 188 countries is examined at a time of growing complexity, where governments face evolving citizen needs and challenges like economic uncertainty, climate risks, and rising inequalities.

