Iran’s men’s volleyball edge Bahrain: Riyadh 2025

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s volleyball team defeated Bahrain 3-2 (25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-7) at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Wednesday.

The players of the Iranian team wore black armband to honor late Saber Kazemi and two teams observed a minute's silence.

Iran will meet Qatar on Thursday.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.