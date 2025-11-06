Iran, Afghanistan futsal teams share the spoils: Riyadh 2025

TEHRAN – Iran futsal team were held by Afghanistan in a 2-2 draw in Group B of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Thursday.

Masoud Yousef scored two goals for Iran and Mojtaba Hosseini and Mehdi Norouz netted for Afghanistan.

Iran, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Morocco in their opening match, are scheduled to face Tajikistan on Saturday.

Group A includes Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Libya, and Azerbaijan.

The futsal tournament of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games runs from Nov. 4 to 21 at the Green Halls at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.