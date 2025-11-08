Iran futsal defeat Tajikistan at 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iran’s futsal team defeated Tajikistan 4-1 on Saturday to secure a place in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) semifinals.

Scorers for Iran were Mohammadhossein Derakhshani, Hossein Tayebi, Mehdi Karimi, and Hossein Sabzi, while Idris Yorov scored Tajikistan’s lone goal.

Meanwhile, Morocco topped Group B with a 4-0 win over Afghanistan.

Group A comprises Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Libya, and Azerbaijan.

The futsal tournament of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games runs from Nov. 4 to 21 at the Green Halls at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex in Riyadh.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.