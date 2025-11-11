Women’s volleyball team ease past Afghanistan: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iran eased past Afghanistan 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-8) in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games on Tuesday.

Team Melli, who had previously lost to Azerbaijan and Turkey, are scheduled to face Tajikistan on Wednesday.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.