Weightlifter Moeini snatches silver:2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Alireza Moeini of Iran claimed a silver medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Tuesday.

Moeini came second at the men’s 94kg weight class by lifting 171kg in the snatch, 203kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 374kg.

Nurgissa Adiletuly of Kazakhstan won a gold medal with (175-210-385) and Egyptian Karim Abokahla seized the bronze with (164-206-370).

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.