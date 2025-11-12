2025 Riyadh: Woman weightlifter Beheshti snatches bronze

TEHRAN – Mahsa Beheshti of Iran won a bronze medal in weightlifting of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) Tuesday night.

In the women’s 86kg, Beheshti lifted 104kg in the snatch and 134kg in clean and jerk and won a bronze medal for a total of 238kg.

Egyptian Rahma Ahmed Abdelrazek Hassan Elsayed claimed the gold (116-127-243) and Rigina Adashbaeva of Uzbekistan won the silver with (105-133-238).

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.