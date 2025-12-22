“Oscar Music Winners” film concert to be staged in Tehran

TEHRAN – The “Oscar Music Winners” Film Concert will be held at the Espinas Palace Hall in Tehran on December 29.

The film concert, featuring live performances of soundtracks from films that have won the Academy Award for Best Original Score or Best Original Song, has been organized by Fidibo.

The orchestra will be conducted by Sina Kheirabadi, a lecturer at Tehran University of Art and Music Conservatory, with Vahid Khaleghi serving as producer.

The program includes live performances of music from the films “The Godfather” composed by Nino Rota, “Star Wars” by John Williams, “Titanic” by James Horner, “La La Land” by Justin Hurwitz, “Up” by Michael Giacchino, “Beauty and the Beast” by Alan Menken, “The Lord of the Rings” by Howard Shore, and “Mary Poppins” by Richard and Robert Sherman.

Selected scenes from each film will be screened alongside the live orchestral performance, creating an immersive cinematic experience for the audience.

To date, Fidibo has staged film concerts from the film series “Harry Potter” and “The Lord of the Rings” as well as works by Hayao Miyazaki and Hans Zimmer collections.

SS/SAB

