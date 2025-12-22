Two armadas set sail for South Africa as Iran continues quest for deeper multilateral military ties 

TEHRAN – Iran continues to deepen military cooperation with international and regional blocs, dispatching two armadas to South Africa for BRICS military exercises.

A senior Iranian commander said the 103rd and 104th flotillas of the Naval Force of the Iranian Army (Artesh) have set sail for South Africa.

“In line with the implementation of the Leader’s instructions and boosting defense and marine diplomacy, Flotilla 103 is to take part in the BRICS military exercises,” said Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of Naval Force of the Iranian Army.

The other naval fleet, said the top commander, is commissioned to escort commercial vessels.

“With reliance on domestic capabilities, operational experiences beyond the region and constant presence in the High Seas, the Naval Force of the Army has turned into one of the influential players in the domain of marine security in the region and beyond,” said the admiral.

The Iranian Navy is to join other BRICS member states in a major multinational naval exercise hosted by South Africa. The preparatory briefing session for the BRICS joint naval drill was held in early September in Cape Town, with representatives from Russia, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran in attendance.

Iran has boosted its security and defense cooperation with the BRICS to further contribute to the maintenance of peace and security globally. Earlier this year, Iran successfully took part in an international BRICS naval drill.

Back then, Real Admiral Irani said, “Just like during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (the Iraq-imposed war against Iran from 1980 to 1988), our naval forces continue to fulfill the country’s critical economic and security missions with strength and dedication. We take pride in the fact that the products and equipment used are entirely Iranian and align with our national naval strategies and methods.”

International exercises with BRICS countries are not only a training opportunity, but also a security-structural strategy that allows Iran to independently, domestically, scientifically and practically enhance its military capability and, within the framework of its "strategic resistance", guarantee national security against multidimensional threats.

The military exercises of the BRICS countries have been pursued seriously in the last couple of years. On this path, Iran, as a country with a distinct military style within the BRICS sphere, has demonstrated its capabilities in joint military exercises with China and Russia.

Iran has also forged closer military and defense cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Weeks ago, The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Ground Forces hosted a significant anti-terrorism exercise titled Sahand-2025 in East Azarbaijan Province, northwest Iran, attended by all SCO member states.

The maneuvers commenced on December 1 and ran for five days at the military operations area (MOA) in Shabestar County. The drill was aimed at strengthening international cooperation against terrorism and enhance the capabilities of participating nations in addressing security challenges in the region.



