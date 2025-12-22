Serbian FM meets new Iranian ambassador to Belgrade

Serbian Foreign Minister Dusan Kozarev has sat down with Iran’s new Ambassador to Serbia Mohamadsadeq Fazli.

In the Sunday meeting, the top Serbian diplomat welcomed Fazli and wished him success in his new capacity, giving assurances that joint efforts by both sides will further enhance bilateral ties.

The two sides noted that Iran-Serbia relations stand at a good level and are marked by a high degree of mutual respect. Kozarev thanked the Iranian ambassador for Tehran’s stance on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia, underscoring his country’s commitment to lasting respect for international law.

The Serbian foreign minister said both sides are keen on boosting cooperation in all areas, namely, economy and trade as well as cultural and educational areas.

Iran and Serbia have been working to expand their relations in recent years. In early December, Fazli stressed that for Tehran, Serbia is an independent and free country with a proud people who throughout history have remained true to their principles.

“Both states pursue an independent foreign policy in achieving their national interests and are located in two different geographical regions. As founders of the Non-Aligned Movement, they share similar views on global developments, especially regarding the transition of the international order from unipolar to multipolar,” the Ambassador said.

Iran, he added, considers respect for states, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity to be a fundamental principle of international relations, and accordingly consistently supports the preservation of Serbia’s territorial integrity and opposes separatism and any violation of state sovereignty.

According to him, the two countries, despite being in two different geographic regions, maintain friendly ties and cooperate extremely well in the fields of politics, culture, sports, science, agriculture, industry, tourism, as well as on issues concerning families and women, and he emphasized that Iran will participate in the global Expo 2027 event.

