Iranian photographers honored in UNICEF’s 2025 Photo of the Year

TEHRAN- Two Iranian photographers received special recognition for their impactful work at the UNICEF Photo of the Year 2025, announced earlier this week.

Araz Ghaderi was acknowledged for his series titled "What Children’s Faces Reveal," capturing the expressions and stories of children in Afghanistan. Additionally, Hossein Beris was honored for his series "Walking Back to Life," depicting the journey of children in Iran and the Middle East as they strive to rebuild amid adversity.

The UNICEF Photo of the Year recognizes powerful images that highlight the resilience and struggles of children worldwide.

The top prize was awarded to French photographer Elise Blanchard for her series “Girlhood in Afghanistan”. The series highlight the resilience of Afghan girls striving for education despite severe restrictions. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by children around the world and the importance of safeguarding their rights.

The second prize went to Natalya Saprunova for her compelling images of Mongolian children affected by air pollution in the photo series “Mongolia’s Children at Risk: The Devastating Impact of Air Pollution”. Indian photographer Sourav Das’s series “Children in Jharia’s Coal Mines Lose Childhood to Smoke, Fire and Endless Survival” also secured a third-place award.

In addition to the top winners and Iranian honorees, five other photo series received honorable mentions, featuring stories from Gaza, South Africa, Ukraine, Italy, and the UK. Notable among them were images depicting displacement, conflict, and the daily lives of children facing hardship.

An exhibition showcasing these photographs will run until the end of January 2026 at the Haus der Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin, then move to the Willy Brandt Haus, also in Berlin, from January 30 to April 26, 2026. The exhibition will also tour further venues, including the “horizonte zingst” environmental photo festival and the Schleswig Museum later in the year.

The aim of the showcase is to shed light on children’s lives across the globe, emphasizing the importance of protecting their rights and future.

The UNICEF Photo of the Year exhibition is held annually from the end of December to approximately the end of January at the Federal Press Conference in Berlin.

Since 2000, UNICEF Germany has awarded the “UNICEF Photo of the Year Award” to photos and photo series that best depict the personality and living conditions of children worldwide in an outstanding manner. The internationally renowned contest is open to professional photographers from around the globe.

Photojournalists from over 95 nations have received awards since its inception. Their work documents the living conditions of children in the most challenging circumstances—war, material or emotional hardship, natural disasters—while also capturing moments of happiness, joy, and everyday life from children worldwide.

Photo: A photo by Iranian photographer Hossein Beris from his series "Walking Back to Life," which received an honorable mention at the UNICEF Photo of the Year 2025.

SAB/



