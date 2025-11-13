Women’s volleyball win bronze: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s volleyball team won a bronze medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Thursday.

Team Melli defeated Tajikistan in straight sets (25-2, 25-7, 25-8) in the third-place match.

Turkey defeated Azerbaijan 3-0 in the final.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an upcoming inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), and will be held from Nov. 7 to 21, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.