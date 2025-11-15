Iranian Muay Thai competitors fail to win gold: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Four Iranian Muay Thai competitors won silver at the 2-025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Friday.

Fereshteh Hassanzadeh lost to Morocco’s Kaltoum Akhlouf 30-27 in the final bout of women’s 45-50kg.

Zahra Akbari narrowly lost to Turkey’s Kubra Kocakus 29-28 in the women’s 55-60kg.

Fatemeh Hosseini fell short to Turkey’s Bediha Tacyildiz Sahin 30-27 in the women 60-65kg final

Also, Majid Hashembeigi was defeated against Iraqi athlete Mustafa Al-tekreeti 30-26 in the men’s 75-80kg final.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.