Iran’s Alimoradian takes gold at taekwondo: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Aliasghar Alimoradian of Iran won a gold medal at taekwondo of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Sunday.

He defeated Afghanistan’s Mohsen Rezaei 2-1 in the Men Under 60kg final.

Iran’s Yalda Valinejad lost to Uzbekistan’s Ozoda Sobirjonova 2-1 in the final of the Women Under 70kg.

Amirreza Sadeghian also snatched a silver in the Men Under 82kg after losing to Morocco’s Haitam Zarhouti 2-0.

And, Rozhan Goudarzi won a bronze medal in the Women Under 51kg, being defeated by Uzbekistan’s Laylo Khasanova 2-0.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.