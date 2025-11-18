Greco-Roman wrestler Farrokhi earns gold: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Gholamreza Farokhi took a gold medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Tuesday.

In the final bout of the Men's Greco-Roman 87kg, he defeated Kazakhstan’s Islam Yevloyev of 6-0.

Also, Amir Abdi of Iran won a silver medal after losing to Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov 6-1 in the final bout of the Men's Greco-Roman 77kg.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.