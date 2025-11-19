Iran Greco-Roman wrestlers win two golds: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers Mohammadhadi Sarvai and Fardin Hedayati won two gold medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Wednesday.

Saravi defeated Azerbaijan’s Murad Ahmadiyev 5-1 in the final of the Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg event, while Hedayati overpowered Egyptian Abdellatif Mohamed Ahmed Abdellatif Mohamed 9-0 in the final bout of Men's Greco-Roman 130kg.

These two medals brings Iran’s gold medal tally to 21, behind Turkey (65) and Uzbekistan (26).

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF/ISSA) and held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Nov. 7 to 21.

The event brings together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.