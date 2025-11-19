Women’s handball fall short to Kazakhstan: 2025 Riyadh
November 19, 2025 - 15:24
TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s handball team lost to Kazakhstan 29-26 in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Wednesday.
Iran will face Uzbekistan in the bronze-medal match on Thursday.
The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF/ISSA) and held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Nov. 7 to 21.
The event brings together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.
