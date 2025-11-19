Iran’s Para athlete Habibi takes bronze: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iranian woman Para athlete Parastoo Habibi won a bronze medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Wednesday.

Habibi came third with a throw of 22.89 at the Women's Club Throw.

Tunisia’s Marwa Brahmi took gold with 25.79m and the bronze medal went to Moroccan Oumaima Oubraym with 24.2.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.