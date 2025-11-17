Iranian Para shot putter Khosravi collects gold: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iranian Para shot putter Yasin Khosravi won a gold medal in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Monday.

Khosravi finished in first place with a throw of 15.65 meters at the Men's Para Shot Put F57.

Mohammad Khalvandi and Hamid Heydari from Turkey claimed silver and bronze with 14.45m and 13.93m, respectively.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.