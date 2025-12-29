Nouri elected as president of National University Sports Federation of Iran

TEHRAN – Reza Nouri was elected as new president of the National University Sports Federation of Iran on Monday.

In the first round of the election, Mostafa Afshari received 21 votes, Reza Nouri 10 votes, Ebrahim Alidoust 8 votes, Jamshid Hemmati 4 votes, Reza Farzizadeh 2 votes, and Mehdi Talebpour received one vote.

As a result, Mostafa Afshari and Reza Nouri advanced to the second round of the election and Nouri won with 27 votes, while Afshari received 20 votes.

Nouri was elected as president of the National University Sports Federation of Iran for a four-year term.

A total of 47 members were present at the federation’s electoral assembly.