Iran’s Karimi wins gold at taekwondo: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iran’s Sayna Karimi won a gold medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Saturday.

Karimi defeated Uzbekistan’s Minaya Akbarova in the final match of the Women Taekwondo Under 46kg.

She had defeated Kazakhstan’s Yarina Pugantsova, Turkey’s Emi̇ne Gögebakan, Mariama Zakari Issaka of Niger on her way to the final bout.

Hasti Mohammadi of Iran also won a bronze medal at the Women Under 57kg after beating Madina Mirabzalova from Uzbekistan 2-1.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.