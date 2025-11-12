Iran’s women’s karate athlete Golshadnezhad takes gold: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iranian woman karate athlete Atousa Golshadnezhad won a gold medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Wednesday.

She beat Turkey’s Wafa Mahjoub 7-4 in the women’s -61kg final.

Cameroon's Dzeu Youmbi Nelly defeated Sudan’s Ramatoulaye Sylla 6-4 in the bronze medal match.

Saleh Abazari of Iran also won a silver after losing to Saudi Arabia’s Sanad Sufyani 4-0 in the men’s +84kg final.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an upcoming inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), and will be held from Nov. 7 to 21, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.