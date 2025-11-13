Iran’s men’s volleyball win gold: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s volleyball team defeated Turkey 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17) at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) final on Thursday.

Bahrain also defeated Qatar to win a bronze medal.

Iran had also defeated Turkey 3-1 in preliminary round.

Earlier in the day the Iran’s women’s team defeated Tajikistan in straight sets (25-2, 25-7, 25-8) in the third-place match.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an upcoming inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), and will be held from Nov. 7 to 21, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.