Men’s 3x3 Basketball snatch silver: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iran’s Men’s 3x3 Basketball snatched a silver medal in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Game (ISG) on Wednesday.

Team Melli lost to Egypt 21–14 in the final match.

Qatar won the bronze following a 17–15 win over Bahrain.

In the Women’s 3x3, Azerbaijan defeated Turkey 21–13 to take gold. Egypt beat Iran 21–16 for bronze.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.