Women javelin throwers Motaghian and Moradi bag medals: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN - Hashemiyeh Motaghian and Zeinab Morad claimed a gold and a silver medal at the Women’s Javelin Throw F55/56 of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Thursday.

Motaghian came first with a throw of 22.45m, followed by her compatriot Moradi with 21.98m. Uzbekistan’s Natalya Semyonova earned a bronze with 16.88m.

Also, Mahsa Mirzatabibi of Iran won a bronze medal at women’s pole vault Wednesday night with 3.86 meters, while two athletes of Turkey Demet Parlak and Buse Arikazan won gold and silver with 4.06 and 4.01 meters, respectively.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.