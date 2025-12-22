Thailand FM slams ‘rushed’ Trump-brokered truce as fighting kills 40+

Thailand and Cambodia will resume border talks this week to secure a lasting ceasefire, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Monday, stressing that progress requires detailed negotiations rather than public statements.

According to AP, he criticized the October truce witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump as “rushed” and “lacking sufficient details.”

The conflict, rooted in disputed territory, flared again on December 8 with Thai airstrikes and Cambodian rocket fire, leaving over three dozen dead and displacing more than half a million.

The U.S. has urged both sides to withdraw heavy weapons and honor the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords.

Under the October deal, Thailand was to release 18 Cambodian prisoners, and both sides were to clear mines, but accusations of newly planted explosives persist.

ASEAN observers confirmed violations, and a Thai marine was seriously injured by a landmine on Sunday.