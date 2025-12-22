Blood drips from their pens

TEHRAN – Americans frequently label media outlets from other countries as “state-controlled” or “state-affiliated.” They tell their readers and viewers that foreign media is disingenuous, while American outlets are portrayed as independent, unbiased, and professional.

This may have been the prevailing public perception for some time, but since the war in Gaza began, the relationship between U.S. media and the U.S. government—and the degree to which outlets advance political agendas—has come under scrutiny.

When it comes to Gaza, American media reports and op-eds have actively worked to demonize Palestinians, censor Israeli crimes, and downplay the aftermath of Israeli violence—while at times blatantly spreading lies originated by the Israeli military, such as the infamous story alleging Hamas beheaded 40 Israeli babies.

The past two eye-opening years have also revealed how American media operates to fulfill missions that go beyond narrative engineering or whitewashing. In the case of Iran, for instance, American media helped the U.S. government deceive Iranians about the Trump administration’s real intentions toward their country. While President Donald Trump was engaged in nuclear talks with Iran earlier this year, he was simultaneously preparing to attack it, according to Iranian officials and a recent admission by The Washington Post.

The Post also disclosed that American and Israeli politicians attempted to mislead Iranians through reports suggesting a rift between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The aim was to ease Iranian doubts about Trump’s commitment to diplomacy and prevent them from anticipating the attack launched against Iran on June 13—just two days before Iranian and American representatives were scheduled to visit Oman for a new round of nuclear talks.

On May 22, for instance, Axios claimed that Trump was worried Israel would attack Iran without his permission. After the war, Trump said to a group of reporters in November he was “in charge” of the 12-day aggression against Iran “since the beginning”.

On June 12, just one day before the war began, Axios reported that U.S. officials had told Israel they would not participate in any strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Despite this, American B-2 bombers struck Iran’s nuclear sites on June 22. The Wall Street Journal similarly claimed that Washington had informed Israel it would not provide “offensive support” against Iran.

The Washington Post said in its revelation that reports of Trump’s opposition to war with Iran were "leaked" to the media—an assertion clearly aimed at absolving outlets like Axios and the WSJ of any responsibility. Ultimately, approximately 1,100 people were killed during the June war; most were civilians, including many women and children.

Given that these outlets played a role in the deaths of Iranians, a critical investigation is warranted: what were the ties between their leadership and the architects of the 12-day war? To what extent were they aware that their coverage served a military deception campaign? Even if we grant the possibility of initial ignorance, now that the facts have come to light, their ongoing silence is damning. Why have they offered no accounting to their public? Does this silence not confirm their alignment with the American and Israeli war apparatus?

Iran, for its part, must mobilize its diplomatic resources to demand accountability. As we stand in 2025, approaching 2026, American media has shed any pretense of mere bias. It is no longer just a tool for whitewashing the crimes of Washington and its allies; it is an active participant in executing them.

