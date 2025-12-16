Alumina powder output exceeds 155,000 tons in 8 months

TEHRAN - Production of alumina powder in Iran reached 155,410 tons in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), according to the data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The organization has previously reported that the production of alumina powder in the country reached 114,153 tons in the first half of the present year (March 21-September 22).

As IMIDRO announced in late September, Iran will begin implementing its largest alumina production project by the end of this year in the Parsian Special Economic Zone.

The project, part of Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan, aims to produce one million tons of alumina powder annually. Its execution will start after securing approvals from relevant authorities and the Supreme Economic Council.

Currently, Iran’s only alumina producer is the Jajarm plant, with an annual capacity of about 240,000 tons. IMIDRO said Parsian, located in western Hormozgan province and equipped with a dedicated port, will provide direct access for raw material imports and mineral exports.

Officials said the new plant would sharply reduce reliance on imports, expand domestic production capacity, and mark a major leap for Iran’s aluminum industry, cementing its position as a leading producer in West Asia.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

Alumina is an important ceramic material for industrial applications. The numerous fields of application range from construction materials, to filling materials, as well as abrasives and catalysts.

In plants and mechanical engineering, alumina ceramics are mainly used for wear and corrosion protection.

The particle size distribution largely determines the application range and the quality of an alumina powder. Reliably identifying the differences in particle size is therefore an essential requirement of the measuring instrument.

MA