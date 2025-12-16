Iran-Uzbekistan agricultural trade to be facilitated

TEHRAN- During a meeting between the heads of the Plant Protection Organizations of Iran and Uzbekistan, emphasis was placed on developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of plant quarantine, pest control, and facilitating the safe trade of agricultural products.

Maryam Jalili-Moghaddam, head of the Iranian Plant Protection Organization, in her meeting and conversation with Ibrohim Ergashev, head of the Plant Protection and Quarantine Agency of Uzbekistan, pointed to the measures taken and the growing trend of activities in plant protection, stating: "Cooperation between the national plant protection organizations of the two countries can play an effective role in developing agricultural trade and guaranteeing the health of agricultural product exchanges."

She added: "National plant protection organizations, with a responsibility-based approach, make every effort to ensure that agricultural trade between countries is conducted safely and free from damaging plant pests."

The head of the Iranian Plant Protection Organization, referring to the organization's role in safeguarding the health of agricultural products and implementing quarantine requirements, emphasized: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its scientific, technical, and executive capacities in pest control, plant health management, and the exchange of specialized information with the Uzbek side, and to benefit from the experiences and specialized knowledge of the Uzbek side."

She considered the development of structured cooperation between the two countries an effective factor in removing technical barriers and facilitating trade exchanges of agricultural products.

Jalili-Moghaddam also stressed the necessity of expanding scientific and technical cooperation, exchanging experiences, strengthening health monitoring, and increasing coordination between the responsible plant quarantine institutions of the two countries, adding: "Increasing expert interactions, holding joint technical meetings, and establishing coordinated mechanisms can lead to facilitating the process of agricultural product trade."

Continuing the meeting, Ibrahim Ergashev, Ibrohim Ergashev, head of the Plant Protection and Quarantine Agency of Uzbekistan, referring to the special and distinguished position of the Plant Protection Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran among countries exporting agricultural products to Uzbekistan, considered this a reflection of the discipline, precision, and capability of the managers and specialists of Iran's Plant Protection Organization.

Welcoming the views presented, he emphasized the existing capacities for developing agricultural and plant quarantine cooperation between the two countries.

Ergashev also called for facilitating quarantine procedures and establishing electronic communication between the relevant systems of the two countries, stressing: "The development of structured cooperation provides the grounds for increasing trust and accelerating trade exchanges."

In conclusion, both sides emphasized the continuation of technical dialogues, strengthening organizational cooperation, and developing joint programs in the fields of plant protection and plant quarantine.

In late November, Fariduddin Nasriev, the ambassador of Uzbekistan to Iran, visited Sari, the capital of Iran's northern Mazandaran Province.

During the visit, the ambassador held meetings with Mazandaran's Governor-General, Mehdi Younesi; and also, Ali Taghipour, Head of the Mazandaran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture; as well as with local merchants and business figures.

In the meeting with the governor-general, the two sides discussed the rapidly developing friendly relations between the two countries, particularly in trade, economic, investment, tourism, and cultural fields. Mutual talks and initiatives aimed at further enhancing bilateral interactions were also reviewed.

A B2B business forum was also organized with representatives from Mazandaran's business community. The event featured negotiations with a delegation of over 30 commercial figures and social activists.

As reported on November 11, a comprehensive document on Iran-Uzbekistan cooperation has been prepared for the signing by the two countries' officials.

The three-day visit of Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade Seyed Mohammad Atabak to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, was a significant step towards achieving the goals of the outlook for trade and commercial relations with this country.

It paved the way for important agreements that are soon to be formalized in a comprehensive document to be signed by officials of the two nations.

As stated by Atabak, Iran and Uzbekistan have reached new agreements to strengthen trade and investment cooperation, particularly in mining and mineral industries.

During a meeting in Tashkent, the minister held talks with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Mining and Geology and the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade. Both sides underlined the importance of expanding industrial collaboration and mutual investment.

He said the new agreements “pave the way for a major leap in the level of trade and business relations between the two countries,” adding that despite the upward trend in cooperation, both nations must achieve the ambitious targets set by their presidents.

The Iranian delegation, including senior officials from the trade and mining sectors, traveled to Uzbekistan on November 9 to pursue new tariff arrangements, ease customs procedures, and promote industrial partnerships.

Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Head Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, who accompanied Atabak, said Iran and Uzbekistan must overcome existing obstacles to realize the true potential of their bilateral trade.

“Expanding commercial relations requires addressing transportation and customs barriers,” he said, urging both sides to finalize a preferential trade agreement as soon as possible to stimulate growth.

Dehnavi noted that one of the primary goals of the delegation’s visit was to facilitate rail and road freight connections and remove logistical bottlenecks that hinder trade.

The discussions also focused on opportunities for cooperation in mining and mineral industries, given the complementary strengths of both nations.

Atabak highlighted Iran’s experience in exploration, steel production, and mining technology, proposing joint ventures to boost investment and technology exchange in these fields.

Accompanying the minister were senior figures such as the head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the TPO head, and several members of parliament and major industrial companies.

MA