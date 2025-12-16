Moscow hosts 2nd Iran-Russia scientific conference

TEHRAN – The second scientific conference between Iran and Russia was held in Moscow on Monday, with Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali; science attaché, Hadi Goudarzi, and representatives from universities and scientific institutions of the two countries in attendance.

Referring to Iran’s unique history and the civilizational commonalities between the two countries, Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko emphasized the need to strengthen cultural and academic relations between Iran and Russia, msrt.ir reported..

“The Russian government is completely ready to promote collaborations with Iran in the science and technology sectors. Russia and Iran need to rely on their capabilities in the pursuit of global development and play their historical role,” he noted.

Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Denis Sergeevich Sekirinsky, for his part, said the two nations have their own distinguished civilizations, maintaining cultural traditions and spiritual value. These historical commonalities have resulted in mutual respect and trust, as well as fostering cooperation.

Iranian and Russian universities and research organisations signed over 70 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) just over the past year, he noted.

For his part, Jalali highlighted the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and Russia and emphasized the need to boost ties in scientific, technical, and cultural fields.

Independent countries like Iran and Russia should pursue the path to realizing a more just world through intellectual, historical, and cultural cooperation; meanwhile, scientific and elite dialogues will play a fundamental role, he added.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined developing cooperation between the universities of the two countries, memoranda of understanding, BRICS scientific projects, the exchange of professors and students, and mutual recognition of qualifications.

The conference included specialized meetings such as ‘Iran and Russia: from centuries of history to dialogue of civilizations’, and ‘synergy of knowledge and economy: new horizons of cooperation between Iran and Russia’.

The first scientific conference was held in 2022. The event is supposed to make great strides in deepening scientific relations, bolstering joint research, and expanding scientific and civilizational talks.

Strengthening scientific relations

During a meeting held between Iranian and Russian officials in November, the two sides explored avenues to expand scientific and technological collaborations between the universities of the two countries.

Masoud Shams-Bakhsh, deputy minister of science, research and technology, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Pankin Aleksandr Anatolievitch, met on the sidelines of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 30 to November 13, IRIB reported.

During the meeting, they underscored fostering joint efforts in various fields like emerging technologies, basic sciences, engineering, space technology, artificial intelligence, transportation, energy, environment, earth sciences, oceanography, health, and medicine.

Teaching Persian and Russian languages in reciprocal countries, exchanging professors and students, and boosting interactions between category 2 institutes and centres under the auspices of UNESCO, creative cities, and learning cities were among other areas of discussion.

In October, the Iran International Innovation Zone and the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance technological collaboration.

A Russian delegation led by Dmitry Kurochkin, Vice President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, visited the Iran International Innovation Zone in Tehran on October 23 to become more familiar with the capabilities of Iranian knowledge-based companies, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Hamed Bahari-far, an official with Pardis Technology Park, presented an account of the missions, programs, and achievements of the International Innovation Zone. Introducing the broad capacities of the science and technology parks, the official highlighted the importance of promoting international cooperation in enhancing the export of the knowledge-based products.

For his part, Kurochkin said the Iran International Innovation Zone is an attractive and dynamic complex.

Following visits to companies and technology parks, he noted that there is a very broad potential for cooperation between the two countries; “we are interested in using all regional avenues to develop these relations,” Kurochkin said.

The official went on to say that the collaborations between Iran and Russia, whether through bilateral relations or international agreements such as BRICS or the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will contribute to the development of technology trade between the two countries.

The officials also discussed ways to expedite technology exports, financial and banking exchanges, as well as ways to benefit from the capacity of regional agreements such as BRICS and the SCO.

MT/MG

