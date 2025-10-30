Swimmer Gholami wins second gold at 2025 AYG

TEHRAN – Iran's Mohammadmahdi Gholami won a gold medal in the Boys' 200m Butterfly of the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG) on Thursday.

He clocked 2:01.75 to win his second gold in the Games after his first gold at the Boys' 100m Butterfly.

Indian Tirthank Pegu won silver with 2:02.56 and the bronze medal went to Hong Kong’s Yi Shun Wang with a time of 2:03.45.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.