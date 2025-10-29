Weightlifter Hosseini collects bronze: 2026 AYG

TEHRAN – Iranian girl weightlifter Zahra Hosseini won a bronze medal at the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG) on Wednesday.

She lifted 92kg in snatch and 121kg in clean and jerk and finished in third place with a total of 213kg in the Girls' 69Kg.

North Korea’s Sae Byol Ri snatched the gold with (98-127-225) and the silver medal went to Uzbekistan’s Shakhnoza Khaydarova with (97-120-217).

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.