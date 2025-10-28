Tahmasbi wins Iran’s first gold in wrestling: 2025 AYG

TEHRAN – Parsa Tahmasbi won Iran’s first gold medal in wrestling in the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG) on Tuesday.

He defeated Adilet Tolobekovich Mukanbetov of Kyrgyzstan 6-2 in the final bout of the Boys' Freestyle 45Kg.

On his way to the final, Tahmasbi defeated Japan’s Riku Furusawa, China’s Yongqiang Huang, and Kazakhstan’s Bakdaulet Agabek.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.