Iran’s girls’ handball team victorious over Uzbekistan: 2025 AYG

TEHRAN – Iran’s girls’ handball team defeated Uzbekistan 27-24 at the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG) on Tuesday.

Iran had defeated China 30-25 in their opening match on Monday.

The Persians will play Kazakhstan on Friday in their third match.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games is taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.