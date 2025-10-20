Iranian girls beat China in handball at 2025 AYG

TEHRAN – Iran’s girls’ handball team defeated China 30-25 in their opening match at the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG) on Monday.

The win marks Iran’s first win against China in the history.

Iran will play Uzbekistan on Tuesday in their second match.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games is taking place in Bahrain from October 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.