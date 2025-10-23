Iranian kabaddi teams win two silvers at 2025 AYG

TEHRAN - Iran’s girls’ and boys’ kabaddi teams lost to India in the final of the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG) on Thursday.

Iranian girls were outclassed by India 75-21in the final.

Iran had defeated Sri Lanka 54-26, Bangladesh 33-19, Thailand 61-35, and lost to India 59-26 in the preliminary round.

Iran boys also lost to India 35-32 in the final.

Iran had defeated Thailand 72-29, Pakistan 74-21, Bahrain 92-17, and lost to Bangladesh 55-48 and India 46-29 in the preliminary round.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games is taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.