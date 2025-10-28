Iran’s girls’ handball win first-ever gold at 2025 AYG

TEHRAN – Iran’s girls’ handball team won the first-ever gold in the history of women’s handball on Tuesday.

The young Persians defeated India 43-26 in their final match at the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG).

Iran had previously defeated China 30-25, Uzbekistan 27-24 and Kazakhstan 27-23, and Thailand 32-16.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.