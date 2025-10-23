Iran taekwondo poomsae Athletes Win Three Golds: 2025 AYG

TEHRAN – Iranian athletes clinched three gold and three bronze medals at the taekwondo poomsae event at the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG) on Thursday.

Zeynab Shahriari beat Kristen Aguila of the Philippines in the girls' recognized final with a score of 8.86. Behdad Naghiei defeated China’s Gao Zixuan 8.76 to win gold at the boys' recognized. Naghiei and Shahriari also won a gold in the mixed pair recognized after defeating Thailand.

Mohammadain Habibzadeh (boys' recognized), Sana Shaygan (girls’ freestyle) and Habibzadeh and Shaygan (mixed pair freestyle) claimed three bronze medals.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.