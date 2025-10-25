Iranian MMA athletes claim four golds at 2025 AYG

TEHRAN – Four Iranian athletes claimed gold medals at the Mixed Martial Arts of the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG).

In the Girls' 60kg Traditional MMA, Tiam Dehpahlevan defeated Mongolia’s Ulziitnaran Bat-Erdene to win the gold medal.

Amirmohammad Hatamian seized a gold in the Boys' 60kg Traditional MMA. He defeated Travis Ratcliff from the Philippines in the final match.

In the Boys' 80kg Traditional MMA final, Amirmahdi Vazifed defeated Kazakhstan’s Nurtileu Otegen.

Vania Fathalipour also grabbed a gold medal in the Girls' 55kg Modern MMA, beating her Japanese rival Atushi Takada.

Ilia Vahedi snatched a silver medal in the Boys' 70kg Traditional MMA after losing to Tajikistan’s Umed Umarjoni.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games is taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.